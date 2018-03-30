Manfred HemmBass-baritone. Born 1961
Manfred Hemm (born 1961) is an Austrian opera singer who has sung leading bass-baritone roles in the opera houses of Europe and North America. His discography includes Papageno in The Magic Flute for Deutsche Grammophon and the bass soloist in Franz Schmidt's oratorio Das Buch Mit Sieben Siegeln for Chandos. He created the role of Der Stadtrichter in Friedrich Cerha's Der Rattenfänger (1987) and the title role in Gottfried von Einem's Der Tulifant (1990) in their world premieres.
La Passione (The Passion)
Gian Francesco Malipiero
La Passione (The Passion)
La Passione (The Passion)
Choir
Last played on
Past BBC Events
Proms 2004: Prom 03
Royal Albert Hall
2004-07-18T10:17:45
18
Jul
2004
Proms 2004: Prom 03
Royal Albert Hall
