Manfred Hemm (born 1961) is an Austrian opera singer who has sung leading bass-baritone roles in the opera houses of Europe and North America. His discography includes Papageno in The Magic Flute for Deutsche Grammophon and the bass soloist in Franz Schmidt's oratorio Das Buch Mit Sieben Siegeln for Chandos. He created the role of Der Stadtrichter in Friedrich Cerha's Der Rattenfänger (1987) and the title role in Gottfried von Einem's Der Tulifant (1990) in their world premieres.