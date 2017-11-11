SuspektDanish rap-group. Formed 1999
Suspekt
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1999
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/7f9ebdd9-3390-4614-ab3d-ac98c5a6e376
Suspekt Biography (Wikipedia)
Suspekt is a Danish hip hop group. They are known for their dark, intense style, which has sometimes been described as horrorcore. The group consists of rappers Bai-D (Andreas Bai Duelund) and Orgi-E (Emil Simonsen), as well as producer Rune Rask. Former member Troo.L.S (Troels Nielsen) announced in 2008 that he would move to the United States to work, as a producer, with hip hop/R&B artist Akon.
In 1998, they founded the record label Tabu Records.
In 2009, the Suspekt members joined forces with rapper L.O.C., forming the group Selvmord.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Suspekt Tracks
Sort by
23 Kroner / Solfar
Suspekt
23 Kroner / Solfar
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05mwkcv.jpglink
23 Kroner / Solfar
Last played on
Suspekt Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist