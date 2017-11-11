Suspekt is a Danish hip hop group. They are known for their dark, intense style, which has sometimes been described as horrorcore. The group consists of rappers Bai-D (Andreas Bai Duelund) and Orgi-E (Emil Simonsen), as well as producer Rune Rask. Former member Troo.L.S (Troels Nielsen) announced in 2008 that he would move to the United States to work, as a producer, with hip hop/R&B artist Akon.

In 1998, they founded the record label Tabu Records.

In 2009, the Suspekt members joined forces with rapper L.O.C., forming the group Selvmord.