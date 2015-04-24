Mirel WagnerBorn 3 December 1987
Mirel Wagner
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1987-12-03
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/7f9ce8cb-1b04-4f22-998f-00d91b0cca8e
Mirel Wagner Biography (Wikipedia)
Mirel Wagner, born 3 December 1987, is a Finnish singer-songwriter. She was born in Ethiopia and raised in Espoo, Finland.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Mirel Wagner Tracks
Sort by
Oak Tree
Mirel Wagner
Oak Tree
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Oak Tree
Last played on
1 2 3 4
Mirel Wagner
1 2 3 4
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
1 2 3 4
Last played on
In my Father's house
Mirel Wagner
In my Father's house
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
In my Father's house
Last played on
What Love Looks Like
Mirel Wagner
What Love Looks Like
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
What Love Looks Like
Last played on
No Death
Mirel Wagner
No Death
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
No Death
Last played on
The Well
Mirel Wagner
The Well
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Well
Last played on
Playlists featuring Mirel Wagner
Mirel Wagner Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist