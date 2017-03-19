Gottfried Michael KoenigBorn 5 October 1926
Gottfried Michael Koenig
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/classical2.jpg
1926-10-05
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/7f9ccf2b-78e4-48b0-96e2-6d813ab71507
Gottfried Michael Koenig Biography (Wikipedia)
Gottfried Michael Koenig (born 5 October 1926 in Magdeburg) is a contemporary German-Dutch composer.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Gottfried Michael Koenig Tracks
Sort by
Kontakte
Karlheinz Stockhausen
Kontakte
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqm36.jpglink
Kontakte
Last played on
Gottfried Michael Koenig Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist