KholdFormed 2000
Khold
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
2000
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/7f9ccb94-8113-4fc0-8009-eac7805cfd23
Khold Biography (Wikipedia)
Khold is a Norwegian black metal band formed in Oslo in 2000 after the split-up of Tulus. The band plays mid-paced and somewhat "groovy"[citation needed] black metal, and has a history of touring with bands such as Behemoth and Satyricon.[citation needed]
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Khold Tracks
Sort by
Til Endes
Khold
Til Endes
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Til Endes
Last played on
Khold Links
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist