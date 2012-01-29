ChateauxNWOBHM. Formed 1981. Disbanded 1986
Chateaux
1981
Chateaux Biography
Chateaux were a new wave of British heavy metal band formed in 1981 in Cheltenham, Gloucestershire, United Kingdom. They released three albums during the 1980s through Ebony Records, then home to the likes of Grim Reaper and Savage. The band is notable for launching the career of Steve Grimmett, later of Grim Reaper and Onslaught.
