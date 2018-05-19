Tony SheridanBorn 21 May 1940. Died 16 February 2013
Tony Sheridan
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1940-05-21
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/7f9a3245-df19-4681-8314-4a4c1281dc74
Tony Sheridan Biography (Wikipedia)
Tony Sheridan (born Anthony Esmond Sheridan McGinnity; 21 May 1940 – 16 February 2013) was an English rock and roll singer-songwriter and guitarist. He was best known as an early collaborator of the Beatles (though the record was labelled as being with "The Beat Brothers"), one of two non-Beatles (the other being Billy Preston) to receive label performance credit on a record with the group, and the only non-Beatle to appear as lead singer on a Beatles recording which charted as a single.
Tony Sheridan Tracks
RUBY BABY
Tony Sheridan
RUBY BABY
RUBY BABY
Last played on
My Bonnie
Tony Sheridan & The Beat Brothers
My Bonnie
My Bonnie
Last played on
