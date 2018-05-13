Shatner's Bassoon
Shatner's Bassoon
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/7f99a74c-a984-4684-9cf6-e6243292f3d8
Shatner's Bassoon Tracks
Sort by
Zuppa
Shatner's Bassoon
Zuppa
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Zuppa
Last played on
This Is How You Make A Buck
Shatner's Bassoon
This Is How You Make A Buck
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Altered Beast
Shatner's Bassoon
Altered Beast
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Altered Beast
Last played on
Breakfast With Boghead
Shatner's Bassoon
Breakfast With Boghead
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Breakfast With Boghead
Last played on
Playlists featuring Shatner's Bassoon
Back to artist