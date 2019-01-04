Jean‐Baptiste LullyBorn 28 November 1632. Died 22 March 1687
Jean‐Baptiste Lully Biography (BBC)
If Louis XIV’s long reign over France was the very model of absolutism and centralised power, the rule of Jean-Baptiste Lully over the country’s musical life, though rather shorter, was in its way no less total. For a time his dominance as an opera composer and manager was unchallengeable, and combined with his achievement as the creator of all-sung French opera to ensure that he came to be viewed as the very embodiment of music in France.
In fact he was born in Florence, in 1632, the son of a miller. His early musical training was basic, but developed when as a teenager he was sent to Paris to be a garcon de chambre to the king’s cousin Mlle de Montpensier, and in 1653 he joined the service of the young Louis XIV as a provider of court dance entertainments in which his skills as a dancer and comedian stood him in good stead just as much as his evident ability as a composer.
His revitalisation of the king’s violin band to become a new model for orchestral standards added further lustre to his reputation, and in the early 1660s his position at the heart of the royal musical establishment as a composer of music both secular and sacred was cemented by his appointment as surintendant.
In 1664 he began a fruitful collaboration with Moliere, and together they devised a new form, the comedie-ballet, producing 10 (L’Amour medecin and Le Bourgeois gentilhomme among them) before parting company in the early 1670s.
By that time, however, Lully was on the verge of the final and most important achievement of his career. In 1672 he obtained a royal monopoly for the composition and performance of opera in French, and thus empowered he kept a ruthless check on his rivals, creating for himself a clear field at a formative period in French opera. His first tragedie en musique, Cadmus et Hermione, appeared in 1673, and a dozen more followed over the next 14 years, most composed in partnership with the librettist Philippe Quinault. So successful were they in aligning music-drama with the already-strong French classical theatre tradition that in a short time operas such as Alceste, Armide, Th‚s‚e and Amadis achieved canonic status.
The manner of his death was bizarre; in January 1687 he was directing a performance of his Te Deum by beating time on the ground with a cane, when he accidentally struck his toe. Refusing treatment for the injury, he contracted gangrene and died two months later.
Profile - Lindsay Kemp
- Lully: Le bourgeois gentilhomme - Preview Cliphttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01g8lp9.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01g8lp9.jpg2013-10-17T11:45:00.000ZListen to an excerpt from Lully's Le bourgeois gentilhomme.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p01jwhhd
Lully: Le bourgeois gentilhomme - Preview Clip
Featured Works
Jean‐Baptiste Lully Tracks
Sort by
Marche pour la cérémonie des Turcs
Chaconne d'Amadis
Phaeton; Air pour les Suivants de Saturne & Chaconne
Amadis (Chaconne)
Le Bourgeois gentilhomme - suite
Suite for Orchestra
Phaëton (Chaconne in G major)
La fête infernale; Les démons (Suite from Alceste)
Marche des Combattants en rondeau; Menuet (Alceste)
Te Deum
Le Bourgeois gentilhomme: Chaconne des Scaramouches, trivelins et Arlequin
Le Bourgeois gentilhomme: a selection
Air des Hautbois
Ballet de Flore LWV.40: a selection
Happy, who can see from the shore / May Proteus leave us (Phaeton)
Chaconne des Scaramouches (Le bourgeois gentilhomme)
Le Roi Danse - suite
Chaconne (L'amour médécin)
Plainte d'Armide from Les Amours deguises
Le Bourgeois gentilhomme LWV 43 - Overture, Gavotte, Canaries
Atys: Act 4, sc 5: Prelude. 'O vous prenez part' and Gavotte. 'la beaute la plus severe'
Chaconne des Maures (Alcidiane et Polyxandre)
Regina coeli
Two excerpts from Le Bourgeois Gentilhomme
Canaries (Ballet des muses)
Two excerpts from Cadmus et Hermione
Marche des Grecs (Ballet des Muses)
Entrée des Italiens (Le Bourgeois Gentilhomme)
Marche en rondeau 'Les Combattants' (Alceste)
Bois Epais
Le Bourgeois Gentilhomme
Amadis (Chaconne)
Alceste 1674 - Loure pour les pecheurs
Air pour les démons (Alceste)
la Bourrée
Alceste, LWV 50, Act II (complete)
Le Ballet des Plaisirs (extract)
La Princesse d'Elide (extract)
