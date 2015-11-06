Stephen Ashfield
Stephen Ashfield Biography (Wikipedia)
Stephen Ashfield is an Olivier Award-winning Scottish actor. He was born in Glasgow, Scotland, and since graduating from the Royal Scottish Academy of Music and Drama and the Royal Academy of Music in London, he has enjoyed a successful stage career. In 2011 he was made an Associate of the Royal Academy of Music.
