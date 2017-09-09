Freddie SlackBorn 7 August 1910. Died 10 August 1965
Freddie Slack
1910-08-07
Freddie Slack Biography (Wikipedia)
Frederick Charles Slack (August 7, 1910 – August 10, 1965) was an American swing and boogie-woogie pianist and bandleader.
Freddie Slack Tracks
Mister Five By Five
Mister Five By Five
Down The Road Apiece
Down The Road Apiece
The House of Blue Lights
The House of Blue Lights
Down The Road A-Piece
Will Bradley
Down The Road A-Piece
Down The Road A-Piece
Strange Cargo
Strange Cargo
Rockin' The Boogie
Rockin' The Boogie
MISTER FIVE BY FIVE
MISTER FIVE BY FIVE
Cow Cow Boogie
Cow Cow Boogie
