Ingrid Olava
Ingrid Olava Biography
Ingrid Olava Brænd Eriksen (known as Ingrid Olava, born 18 March 1981) is a Norwegian singer and musician, best known for her debut single "Only Just Begun" from 2007 and as a backup singer for Madrugada. After hearing her live performance, EMI Music Norway invited her to play in a studio, and later signed her.
Warrior Song
Ingrid Olava
Warrior Song
Warrior Song
