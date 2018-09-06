George MellyBorn 17 August 1926. Died 5 July 2007
George Melly
1926-08-17
George Melly Biography (Wikipedia)
Alan George Heywood Melly (17 August 1926 – 5 July 2007) was an English jazz and blues singer, critic, writer and lecturer. From 1965 to 1973 he was a film and television critic for The Observer and lectured on art history, with an emphasis on surrealism.
George Melly Tracks
Maybe Not At All
George Melly
Maybe Not At All
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqhff.jpglink
Maybe Not At All
Last played on
Boogie Woogie Man
George Melly
Boogie Woogie Man
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqhff.jpglink
Boogie Woogie Man
Last played on
Sounds That Saved My Life
George Melly
Sounds That Saved My Life
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqhff.jpglink
Sounds That Saved My Life
Last played on
Im Gonna Sit Right Down
George Melly
Im Gonna Sit Right Down
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqhff.jpglink
Im Gonna Sit Right Down
Last played on
Putton On The Ritz
George Melly
Putton On The Ritz
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqhff.jpglink
Putton On The Ritz
Last played on
This Train
George Melly
This Train
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqhff.jpglink
This Train
Last played on
September Song
George Melly
September Song
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqhff.jpglink
September Song
Last played on
It's a sin to tell a lie
George Melly
It's a sin to tell a lie
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqhff.jpglink
It's a sin to tell a lie
Last played on
I'm Going to Sit Right Down And Write Myself a Letter
George Melly
I'm Going to Sit Right Down And Write Myself a Letter
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqhff.jpglink
I'm A Ding Dong Daddy From Dumas
George Melly
I'm A Ding Dong Daddy From Dumas
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqhff.jpglink
I'm A Ding Dong Daddy From Dumas
Last played on
My Canary
George Melly
My Canary
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqhff.jpglink
My Canary
Last played on
Kitchen Man
George Melly
Kitchen Man
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqhff.jpglink
Kitchen Man
Last played on
Masculine Women, Feminine Men (feat. John Chilton's Feetwarmers, George Melly & James V. Monaco)
Edgar Leslie
Masculine Women, Feminine Men (feat. John Chilton's Feetwarmers, George Melly & James V. Monaco)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqhff.jpglink
Masculine Women, Feminine Men (feat. John Chilton's Feetwarmers, George Melly & James V. Monaco)
Last played on
I've Got What It Takes
George Melly
I've Got What It Takes
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqhff.jpglink
I've Got What It Takes
Last played on
Was I Drunk?
George Melly
Was I Drunk?
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqhff.jpglink
Was I Drunk?
Last played on
Ol Rockin Chair
George Melly
Ol Rockin Chair
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqhff.jpglink
Ol Rockin Chair
Last played on
Trouble In Mind
George Melly
Trouble In Mind
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqhff.jpglink
Trouble In Mind
Last played on
Granny's Old Armchair
George Melly
Granny's Old Armchair
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqhff.jpglink
Granny's Old Armchair
Last played on
Nobody's Sweetheart Now
George Melly
Nobody's Sweetheart Now
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqhff.jpglink
Nobody's Sweetheart Now
Last played on
You're Driving Me Crazy
George Melly
You're Driving Me Crazy
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqhff.jpglink
You're Driving Me Crazy
Last played on
Downhearted Blues
George Melly
Downhearted Blues
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqhff.jpglink
Downhearted Blues
Last played on
Underneath the Arches
George Melly
Underneath the Arches
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqhff.jpglink
Underneath the Arches
Last played on
Mississippi Mud
George Melly
Mississippi Mud
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqhff.jpglink
Mississippi Mud
Last played on
Heebie Jeebies
George Melly
Heebie Jeebies
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqhff.jpglink
Heebie Jeebies
Last played on
You've Got The Right Key But The Wrong Key Hole
Neville Skrimshire, Terry Forster, Ian Christie, Ronnie Duff, Pete Appleby, Mick Mulligan, George Melly & George Melly with Mick Mulligan
You've Got The Right Key But The Wrong Key Hole
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqhff.jpglink
You've Got The Right Key But The Wrong Key Hole
Composer
Last played on
My Canary Has Circles Under His Eyes
George Melly
My Canary Has Circles Under His Eyes
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqhff.jpglink
Dont Get Around Much Anymore
George Melly
Dont Get Around Much Anymore
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqhff.jpglink
St Louis Blues
George Melly
St Louis Blues
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqhff.jpglink
St Louis Blues
Last played on
You've Got The Right Key
George Melly
You've Got The Right Key
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqhff.jpglink
Sister Kate
George Melly
Sister Kate
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqhff.jpglink
Sister Kate
Last played on
The House Of The Rising Sun
George Melly
The House Of The Rising Sun
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqhff.jpglink
The House Of The Rising Sun
Last played on
Dr Jazz
George Melly
Dr Jazz
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqhff.jpglink
Dr Jazz
Last played on
My Very Good Friend The Milkman
George Melly
My Very Good Friend The Milkman
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqhff.jpglink
Frankie and Johnny
George Melly, v; Fred Hunt, p; Neville Skrimshire, g; Frank Thompson, b; Pete Appleby, d. 1958 & George Melly
Frankie and Johnny
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Frankie and Johnny
Performer
Last played on
My Very Good Friend
George Melly
My Very Good Friend
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqhff.jpglink
My Very Good Friend
Last played on
The Joint Is Jumping
George Melly
The Joint Is Jumping
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqhff.jpglink
The Joint Is Jumping
Last played on
Michigan Water Blues
George Melly
Michigan Water Blues
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqhff.jpglink
Michigan Water Blues
Last played on
The Lady Wants Some Jazz
George Melly
The Lady Wants Some Jazz
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqhff.jpglink
The Lady Wants Some Jazz
Last played on
Frankie and Johnny
George Melly
Frankie and Johnny
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqhff.jpglink
Frankie and Johnny
Last played on
The Food Of Love
George Melly
The Food Of Love
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqhff.jpglink
The Food Of Love
Last played on
I Hate A Man Like You
George Melly
I Hate A Man Like You
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqhff.jpglink
I Hate A Man Like You
Last played on
