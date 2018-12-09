Ensemble ModernFormed 1980
Ensemble Modern Biography (Wikipedia)
Ensemble Modern is an international ensemble dedicated to performing and promoting the music of modern composers. Formed in 1980, the group is based in Frankfurt, Germany and made up variously of about twenty members from numerous countries.
Violin Concerto: I. Praeludium
György Ligeti
Violin Concerto: I. Praeludium
Violin Concerto: I. Praeludium
G-Spot Tornado
Frank Zappa
G-Spot Tornado
G-Spot Tornado
Blood on the Floor - Needles
Mark-Anthony Turnage
Blood on the Floor - Needles
Blood on the Floor - Needles
Freie Stuecke (2002) - VI
Jörg Widmann
Freie Stuecke (2002) - VI
Freie Stuecke (2002) - VI
Blood On The Floor
Mark-Anthony Turnage
Blood On The Floor
Blood On The Floor
Elegy for Andy (Blood on the Floor)
Mark-Anthony Turnage
Elegy for Andy (Blood on the Floor)
Elegy for Andy (Blood on the Floor)
Schattenwanderer
Steven Daverson, Nina Janßen-Deinzer, Ensemble Modern & Oswald Sallaberger
Schattenwanderer
Schattenwanderer
Laufwerk
Carola Bauckholt & Ensemble Modern
Laufwerk
Laufwerk
PolychROME
Christopher Trapani
PolychROME
PolychROME
Landschaft mit entfernten Verwandten (Excerpts)
Heiner Goebbels
Landschaft mit entfernten Verwandten (Excerpts)
Landschaft mit entfernten Verwandten (Excerpts)
Umbrations
Brian Ferneyhough
Umbrations
Umbrations
Toccata
Conlon Nancarrow
Toccata
Toccata
volvere
Paulo Rios Filho
volvere
volvere
Instrumentarium for ensemble and video
Daniel Moreira
Instrumentarium for ensemble and video
Instrumentarium for ensemble and video
Ronda - The Spinning World for ensemble and plásticas sonoras
Liza Lim
Ronda - The Spinning World for ensemble and plásticas sonoras
Ronda - The Spinning World for ensemble and plásticas sonoras
...tak-tak...tak...
Arthur Kampela
...tak-tak...tak...
...tak-tak...tak...
Die Dreigroschenoper - Die Moritat Von Mackie Messer
Kurt Weill
Die Dreigroschenoper - Die Moritat Von Mackie Messer
Die Dreigroschenoper - Die Moritat Von Mackie Messer
Mit etwas Extremismus
Nicolaus Huber, Ensemble Modern & Brad Lubman
Mit etwas Extremismus
Mit etwas Extremismus
Study No. 7
Conlon Nancarrow
Study No. 7
Study No. 7
Finale
Mauricio Kagel
Finale
Finale
Outrage At Valdez
Frank Zappa
Outrage At Valdez
Outrage At Valdez
Violin Phase
Steve Reich
Violin Phase
Violin Phase
Suite panaméenne
Kurt Weill
Suite panaméenne
Suite panaméenne
... quasi una fantasia..., Op. 27 for piano and groups of instruments
György Kurtág
... quasi una fantasia..., Op. 27 for piano and groups of instruments
... quasi una fantasia..., Op. 27 for piano and groups of instruments
Notations VII Hieratique - Lent from Noations
Pierre Boulez
Notations VII Hieratique - Lent from Noations
Notations VII Hieratique - Lent from Noations
New York Counterpoint 2nd mvt
Steve Reich
New York Counterpoint 2nd mvt
New York Counterpoint 2nd mvt
Blood on the Floor
Mark-Anthony Turnage
Blood on the Floor
Blood on the Floor
Eight Lines
Steve Reich
Eight Lines
Eight Lines
Violin Concerto: 4th mvt - Passacaglia: Lento intenso
György Ligeti
Violin Concerto: 4th mvt - Passacaglia: Lento intenso
Violin Concerto: 4th mvt - Passacaglia: Lento intenso
Points and Views
Ensemble Modern
Points and Views
Points and Views
Studies nos.2, 5 & 6
Conlon Nancarrow
Studies nos.2, 5 & 6
Studies nos.2, 5 & 6
The Girl in the Magnesium Dress
Frank Zappa
The Girl in the Magnesium Dress
The Girl in the Magnesium Dress
Suite panameenne, arr. H K Gruber for jazz band [from 'Marie Galante']
Kurt Weill
Suite panameenne, arr. H K Gruber for jazz band [from 'Marie Galante']
Suite panameenne, arr. H K Gruber for jazz band [from 'Marie Galante']
New York Counterpoint: II. Slow
Ensemble Modern
New York Counterpoint: II. Slow
New York Counterpoint: II. Slow
New York Counterpoint: Movement II (Slow)
Ensemble Modern
New York Counterpoint: Movement II (Slow)
New York Counterpoint: Movement II (Slow)
Earth Dances (extract)
Harrison Birtwistle
Earth Dances (extract)
Earth Dances (extract)
City life for chamber orchestra [& sampled sounds]
Ensemble Modern
City life for chamber orchestra [& sampled sounds]
City life for chamber orchestra [& sampled sounds]
Tehillim vers. for 4 female voices and chamber orchestra (feat. Ensemble Modern, Synergy Vocals & Brad Lubman)
Steve Reich
Tehillim vers. for 4 female voices and chamber orchestra (feat. Ensemble Modern, Synergy Vocals & Brad Lubman)
Tehillim vers. for 4 female voices and chamber orchestra (feat. Ensemble Modern, Synergy Vocals & Brad Lubman)
Violin Concerto: 4th mvt - Passacaglia: Lento intenso
György Ligeti
Violin Concerto: 4th mvt - Passacaglia: Lento intenso
Violin Concerto: 4th mvt - Passacaglia: Lento intenso
Theme - Lord Peter Wimsey
Ensemble Modern
Theme - Lord Peter Wimsey
Berlin Im Licht
Ensemble Modern
Berlin Im Licht
Berlin Im Licht
Past BBC Events
Proms 2011: Prom 36: Steve Reich & Ensemble Modern
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/egh8q9
Royal Albert Hall
2011-08-10T10:10:52
10
Aug
2011
Proms 2011: Prom 36: Steve Reich & Ensemble Modern
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1997: Prom 03
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ehmc8g
Royal Albert Hall
1997-07-20T10:10:52
20
Jul
1997
Proms 1997: Prom 03
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1995: Prom 60
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e4c4fx
Royal Albert Hall
1995-09-07T10:10:52
7
Sep
1995
Proms 1995: Prom 60
Royal Albert Hall
