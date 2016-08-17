Nanna Bryndís HilmarsdóttirBorn 6 May 1989
Nanna Bryndís Hilmarsdóttir (born 6 May 1989) is an Icelandic musician. She is the lead vocalist and guitarist, along with Ragnar "Raggi" Þórhallsson, of the Icelandic indie folk band Of Monsters and Men. Nanna, currently[when?] resides in Reykjavík, Iceland.
Particles (Featuring. Nanna Bryndis Hilmarsdottir)
Ólafur Arnalds
Particles (Featuring. Nanna Bryndis Hilmarsdottir)
Particles (Featuring. Nanna Bryndis Hilmarsdottir)
Dirty Paws
Nanna Bryndís Hilmarsdóttir
Dirty Paws
Dirty Paws
