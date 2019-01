Pedro António Avondano (16 April 1714 - 1782) was a Portuguese composer of Italian parentage.

Pedro António was born and died in Lisbon. His father Pietro Giorgio Avondano of Genoa, was a violinist at the court of João V, one of many Italian musicians at the Portuguese court.

Pedro António Avondano is mainly noted, like Domenico Scarlatti, for harpsichord sonatas and sacred music.