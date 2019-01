Josep Sergi Capdevila Querol (Sabadell, Spain, 28 September 1964), professionally known as Sergio Dalma, is a Catalan singer. He is one of Spain's best-selling recording artists, he has topped Spain's official Productores de Música de España national album chart eight times, including an unbroken string of five number one albums between 2008 and 2013.

