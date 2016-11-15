Sergio DalmaBorn 28 September 1964
Sergio Dalma
1964-09-28
Sergio Dalma Biography (Wikipedia)
Josep Sergi Capdevila Querol (Sabadell, Spain, 28 September 1964), professionally known as Sergio Dalma, is a Catalan singer. He is one of Spain's best-selling recording artists, he has topped Spain's official Productores de Música de España national album chart eight times, including an unbroken string of five number one albums between 2008 and 2013.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
