Jack Warner Biography
Jack Warner, OBE (born Horace John Waters, 24 October 1895 – 24 May 1981) was a British film and television actor. He is closely associated with the role of PC George Dixon, which he played in the 1950 film The Blue Lamp and later in the television series Dixon of Dock Green from 1955 until 1976, but he was also for some years one of Great Britain's most popular film stars.
