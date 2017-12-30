Sylvia Hallett
Sylvia Hallett
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/7f7f9848-4481-4d27-9423-0cfd76bbdb45
Sylvia Hallett Biography (Wikipedia)
Sylvia Hallett (born 1953) is an English musician and composer. She plays many instruments including the violin and she is known for improvisations on unusual instruments. She has appeared at international festivals, often in collaboration with theatres and dance companies.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Sylvia Hallett Tracks
Sort by
Sweet Tooth
Elaine Mitchener, Mark Sanders, Jason Yarde, Sylvia Hallett & Elaine Mitchener
Sweet Tooth
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Sweet Tooth
Composer
Singer
Last played on
Sylvia Hallett Links
Back to artist