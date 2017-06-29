Ghosts and Vodka was an instrumental math rock band from Chicago. The band was made up of two guitarists, Victor Villareal, and Sam Zurick, bassist Erik Bocek, and drummer Scott Shellhamer.

The band formed after Bocek and Zurick met Villareal and Shellhamer at a Sky Corvair reunion show in 1998. Bocek and Zurick were both members of Joan of Arc at the time, but quit when the four formed Ghosts and Vodka (Zurick would return to Joan of Arc several years later). Ghosts and Vodka continued to play until 2001 when Villareal and Zurick opted to concentrate on Owls, which saw them reuniting with their ex-Cap'n Jazz bandmates Mike and Tim Kinsella. In 2003, the Sixgunlover label compiled the group's full anthology onto one CD.

In March 2009, the band put a blog up on their MySpace page with news of their first practice in 8 years, but later that year announced that they were not continuing in the near future.