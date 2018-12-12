Lionrock was a British big beat group, comprising record producer Justin Robertson, MC Buzz B, and producer, engineer, programmer and synthesist Roger Lyons. Lyons replaced recording engineer Mark Stagg in 1995. Their biggest chart success came in 1998, when "Rude Boy Rock" reached the Top 20 in the UK Singles Chart.

The group formed in 1991, and signed to Deconstruction Records in 1993.

Their song "Rude Boy Rock" was featured in the video game FIFA '99, as well as on the soundtrack to the 1999 film Idle Hands. This song samples Nimrod (1965) by Jamaican reggae band Skatalites, later sampled by Damian Marley on the tune "All Night" from the album "Welcome To Jamrock" from 2005.