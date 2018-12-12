LionrockFormed 1991
Lionrock
1991
Lionrock Biography (Wikipedia)
Lionrock was a British big beat group, comprising record producer Justin Robertson, MC Buzz B, and producer, engineer, programmer and synthesist Roger Lyons. Lyons replaced recording engineer Mark Stagg in 1995. Their biggest chart success came in 1998, when "Rude Boy Rock" reached the Top 20 in the UK Singles Chart.
The group formed in 1991, and signed to Deconstruction Records in 1993.
Their song "Rude Boy Rock" was featured in the video game FIFA '99, as well as on the soundtrack to the 1999 film Idle Hands. This song samples Nimrod (1965) by Jamaican reggae band Skatalites, later sampled by Damian Marley on the tune "All Night" from the album "Welcome To Jamrock" from 2005.
Lionrock Tracks
Rude Boy Rock
Rude Boy Rock
Packet Of Peace (The Jeff Mills Deep Mix)
Packet Of Peace (The Jeff Mills Deep Mix)
Packet Of Peace (The Jeff Mills Deep House Mix)
Australia (Lionrock Remix)
Australia (Lionrock Remix)
Fire Up The Shoesaw
Fire Up The Shoesaw
Scatter and Swing (Original Swing)
Scatter and Swing (Original Swing)
Fire Up The Shoeshaw
Fire Up The Shoeshaw
Packet Of Piece (Jeff Mills Mix)
Packet Of Piece (Jeff Mills Mix)
