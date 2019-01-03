Seth Lakeman
Seth Lakeman Biography (Wikipedia)
Seth Bernard Lakeman (born 26 March 1977) is an English folk singer, songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist, who is most often associated with the fiddle and tenor guitar, but also plays the viola and banjo. Nominated for the 2005 Mercury Music Prize, Lakeman has belonged to several musical ensembles, including one with his two brothers, fellow folk musicians Sam Lakeman and Sean Lakeman, but has most recently established himself as a solo act.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Seth Lakeman Performances & Interviews
- Seth Lakeman Live Sessionhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05fnx5g.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05fnx5g.jpg2017-09-11T14:21:00.000ZSeth Lakeman performs back-stage at Hyde Park for The Michael Ball Showhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p05frx8p
Seth Lakeman Live Session
- Seth Lakeman and Wildwood Kinhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04qk6nm.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04qk6nm.jpg2017-01-24T10:42:00.000ZSeth Lakeman and Wildwood Kin perform live at the CCA for BBC Radio 2 Celtic Connectionshttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04qlkpk
Seth Lakeman and Wildwood Kin
- Seth Lakeman and Wildwood Kin - Ballad of the Broken Fewhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04m4kdn.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04m4kdn.jpg2016-12-21T17:00:00.000ZThe Devon acts unite to perform a song from their 2016 album, Ballads of the Broken Few.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04m4lpc
Seth Lakeman and Wildwood Kin - Ballad of the Broken Few
- Silver Threads: Seth Lakeman performs an intimate love song live on In Tunehttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04flvh9.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04flvh9.jpg2016-11-08T13:07:00.000ZThe folk singer and violinist ponders love and ageing, performing his own tune Silver Threads live on BBC Radio 3.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04flwv5
Silver Threads: Seth Lakeman performs an intimate love song live on In Tune
- Listen to Seth Lakeman in session for World on 3https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p02m38pd.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p02m38pd.jpg2015-03-16T10:18:00.000ZTracks: Portrait of my Wife, Last Rider, Whenever I'm home, Kitty Jayhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p02m38rc
Listen to Seth Lakeman in session for World on 3
- Seth Lakeman Live in Sessionhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p021f9kl.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p021f9kl.jpg2014-06-22T14:00:00.000ZSeth gave Sir Terry a show stopping performance live in the studiohttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p021fcl4
Seth Lakeman Live in Session
Seth Lakeman Tracks
52 Hertz
Kathryn Roberts
52 Hertz
52 Hertz
Last played on
Any Dream Will Do (Andrew Lloyd Webber Variations, Apr 2018)
Seth Lakeman
Any Dream Will Do (Andrew Lloyd Webber Variations, Apr 2018)
Divided We Will Fall
Seth Lakeman
Divided We Will Fall
Divided We Will Fall
Last played on
Solomon Browne
Seth Lakeman
Solomon Browne
Solomon Browne
Last played on
Divided We Fall
Seth Lakeman
Divided We Fall
Divided We Fall
Last played on
The Charmer
Seth Lakeman
The Charmer
The Charmer
Last played on
Hard Road
Seth Lakeman
Hard Road
Hard Road
Last played on
She Never Blamed Him
Seth Lakeman
She Never Blamed Him
She Never Blamed Him
Last played on
Divided We Will Fall (radio edit)
Seth Lakeman
Divided We Will Fall (radio edit)
Divided We Will Fall (radio edit)
Last played on
The Gloaming
Seth Lakeman
The Gloaming
The Gloaming
Last played on
Bright Smile
Seth Lakeman
Bright Smile
Bright Smile
Last played on
Lady Of The Sea
Seth Lakeman
Lady Of The Sea
Lady Of The Sea
Last played on
The Well Worn Path
Seth Lakeman
The Well Worn Path
The Well Worn Path
The Educated Man
Seth Lakeman
The Educated Man
The Educated Man
Dig New Ground
Seth Lakeman
Dig New Ground
Dig New Ground
Drink 'Til I'm Dry
Seth Lakeman
Drink 'Til I'm Dry
Drink 'Til I'm Dry
Last played on
Everything
Seth Lakeman
Everything
Everything
Last played on
Race to Be King
Seth Lakeman
Race to Be King
Race to Be King
Last played on
The White Hare
Seth Lakeman
The White Hare
The White Hare
Last played on
Drink til youre Dry
Seth Lakeman
Drink til youre Dry
Drink til youre Dry
Last played on
Kitty Jay
Seth Lakeman
Kitty Jay
Kitty Jay
Last played on
Lend a Hand
Seth Lakeman
Lend a Hand
Lend a Hand
Last played on
Meet Me In The Twilight (feat. Wildwood Kin)
Seth Lakeman
Meet Me In The Twilight (feat. Wildwood Kin)
Meet Me In The Twilight (feat. Wildwood Kin)
Last played on
1643
Seth Lakeman
1643
1643
Last played on
Upcoming Events
26
Jan
2019
Seth Lakeman
Queen Margaret Union (QMU), Glasgow, UK
28
Jan
2019
Seth Lakeman
Nettlebed Village Club, Oxfordshire, UK
28
Feb
2019
Seth Lakeman
Exeter Cathedral, Exeter, UK
1
Mar
2019
Seth Lakeman
McMILLAN THEATRE, Bridgwater, UK
2
Mar
2019
Seth Lakeman
Salisbury Cathedral, Southampton, UK
Past BBC Events
Radio 2 Live in Hyde Park: 2017
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/evp3v2/acts/a99fzc
Hyde Park
2017-09-10T10:24:19
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p05fnx5s.jpg
10
Sep
2017
Radio 2 Live in Hyde Park: 2017
Hyde Park
Radio 2 Folk Awards: 2014
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e24mxj/acts/aw96v2
Royal Albert Hall
2014-02-19T10:24:19
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p01qvxqf.jpg
19
Feb
2014
Radio 2 Folk Awards: 2014
Royal Albert Hall
