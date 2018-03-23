King Kurt
1981
King Kurt are a psychobilly rock band from the UK. They formed in 1981 and split up in 1988, although they have reformed sporadically and played a reunion concert in 2010. They are best known for their hit single, "Destination Zululand" (1983).
King Kurt Tracks
Zulu Beat
Obstacles
Destination Zululand (Humdiddlededumhoowahayha)
Destination Zululand
Destination Zululand
Destination Zulu
Ring Dang Do - BBC Session 07/12/1986
Classic Cassanova - BBC Session 07/12/1986
Best Known Cure In Town BBC Session 07/12/1986
Upcoming Events
16
Feb
2019
King Kurt, Long Tall Texans, Frenzy, The Dukes of Bordello, Hotrod Hooliganz and Snakerattlers
Brudenell Social Club, Leeds, UK
22
Jun
2019
King Kurt
Cathays Sports and Social Club, Cardiff, UK
1
Aug
2019
King Kurt, Descendents, The Casualties, UK Subs, Dwarves, The Skids, Subhumans, Cock Sparrer, 999, Angelic Upstarts, Spear of Destiny, Poison Idea, Penetration, Booze & Glory, Chameleons Vox, Infa Riot, Outcasts, Evil Conduct, 1919, Lion's Law, Gimp Fist, Duncan Reid and the Big Heads, TV SMITH & THE BORED TEENAGERS PLAY THE ADVERTS and DOA (LV)
Blackpool Winter Gardens, Blackpool, UK
