Cowboy MouthNew Orleans rock band. Formed 1990
Cowboy Mouth
1990
Cowboy Mouth Biography
Cowboy Mouth is an American band based in New Orleans, Louisiana known for fusing alternative rock with album-oriented rock, roots rock, and jam band influences. Formed in 1992, the band saw early mainstream success in the 1990s, including the hit single "Jenny Says". After disappointing album sales in 2000, they were dropped by their label, but the band has succeeded since then by focusing on live performances and independent-label releases. In 2011, the band was inducted into the Louisiana Music Hall of Fame.
Cowboy Mouth Tracks
A Very Precious Time
Cowboy Mouth
A Very Precious Time
A Very Precious Time
