Mithun Sharma (born 11 January 1985), also known as Mithoon, is an Indian composer, singer and lyricist.

Mithoon is well known for his composition of the famous Hindi song "Tum Hi Ho" from the 2013 Bollywood romantic film Aashiqui 2. The song was highly acclaimed by critics as well as audiences, and remained on the top of various Indian music charts for several weeks. Mithoon received the Filmfare Award for Best Music Director, and in 2014 received a nomination for Filmfare Award for Best Lyricist in the 59th Filmfare Awards. He wrote and composed one of the most streamed Hindi songs on YouTube, "Sanam Re." The song was honoured with the award of "Most Streamed Song of 2016" at the Global Indian Music Academy Awards.