Jessica Lynn Sutta (born May 15, 1982), also known as J Sutta, is an American singer, dancer, songwriter and actress. She is best known as a member of the American pop girl group and dance ensemble, the Pussycat Dolls. She left the group in January 2010 to embark on her solo career. Sutta's debut single, "Show Me", reached number one on the Billboard Dance Club Songs Chart in the United States. Her official debut solo album I Say Yes, was released on March 3, 2017.