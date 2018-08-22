LexxusDancehall vocalist. Born 11 May 1974
Lexxus
1974-05-11
Lexxus Biography (Wikipedia)
Christopher George Palmer (born 11 May 1974), better known as "Mr. Lexx", "Lexxus" or simply "The Prince" is a Jamaican dancehall artist from East Kingston, Jamaica. He is known for the success of his debut album entitled Mr. Lex on the Billboard Reggae Chart and for his collaboration with Wayne Wonder on a track titled "Anything goes" which also featured American rap duo Capone-N-Noreaga for the Red Star Sounds : Def Jamaica compilation, which received a Grammy nomination for best reggae album.
