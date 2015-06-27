TRIOThe.Rhythm.Is.Odd, progressive group from Sweden. Formed 30 August 2006
TRIO
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
2006-08-30
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/7f6f52e3-b744-45bb-b78a-3f4003b013b7
TRIO Tracks
Sort by
Un Eiliad Mewn Oes
Trio
Un Eiliad Mewn Oes
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Un Eiliad Mewn Oes
Performer
Last played on
PAN FWYF YN TEIMLO'N UNIG LAWER AWR
Trio
PAN FWYF YN TEIMLO'N UNIG LAWER AWR
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02pt1qv.jpglink
PAN FWYF YN TEIMLO'N UNIG LAWER AWR
Last played on
ANGOR
Trio
ANGOR
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02pt1qv.jpglink
ANGOR
Last played on
DROS GYMRU'N GWLAD
Trio
DROS GYMRU'N GWLAD
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02pt1qv.jpglink
DROS GYMRU'N GWLAD
Last played on
RWYN DY WELD YN SEFYLL
Trio
RWYN DY WELD YN SEFYLL
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02pt1qv.jpglink
RWYN DY WELD YN SEFYLL
Last played on
TRIO Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist