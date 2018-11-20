Paul Revere and The RaidersFormed 1958
Paul Revere and The Raiders
1958
Biography (Wikipedia)
Paul Revere & the Raiders are an American rock band that saw considerable U.S. mainstream success in the second half of the 1960s and early 1970s. Among their hits are the songs "Kicks" (1966; ranked No. 400 on Rolling Stone's list of The 500 Greatest Songs of All Time), "Hungry" (1966), "Him Or Me – What's It Gonna Be?" (1967) and the Platinum-certified classic No. 1 single "Indian Reservation" (1971).
Louie Go Home
Louie Go Home
Kicks
Kicks
Him Or Me What's It Gonna Be
Him Or Me What's It Gonna Be
Tighter
Tighter
Like Long Hair
Like Long Hair
Orbit (The Spy)
Orbit (The Spy)
Undecided Man
Undecided Man
Good Thing
Good Thing
Hungry
Hungry
Slippin' And Slidin'
Slippin' And Slidin'
Reno
Reno
I'm Not Your Steppin' Stone
I'm Not Your Steppin' Stone
Cinderella Sunshine
Cinderella Sunshine
Slippin' and Slidin'
Slippin' and Slidin'
We Gotta All Get Together
We Gotta All Get Together
Just Like Me
Just Like Me
Him Or Me
Him Or Me
Steppin' Out
Steppin' Out
Ballad Of Useless Man
Ballad Of Useless Man
There's Always Tomorrow
There's Always Tomorrow
The Great Airplane Strike
The Great Airplane Strike
Let Me (Chain)
Let Me (Chain)
