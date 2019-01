All Pigs Must Die is an American metalcore supergroup consisting of Kevin Baker of The Hope Conspiracy, Ben Koller of Converge, and Adam Wentworth and Matt Woods of Bloodhorse. All Pigs Must Die is signed to Nonbeliever Records, an imprint label of Shirts & Destroy.

