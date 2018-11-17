Electribe 101Formed 1988. Disbanded 1992
Electribe 101
1988
Electribe 101 Biography (Wikipedia)
Electribe 101 was a British-based house-music group in the late 1980s and early 1990s, managed by Tom Watkins of Bros, Pet Shop Boys, and 2wo Third3 fame.
Electribe 101 Tracks
Talking With Myself
Talking With Myself
Talking With Myself
Talking With Myself
Tell Me When The Fever Ended (Radio 1 Session, 01 Jan 1991)
Electribe 101
Tell Me When The Fever Ended (Radio 1 Session, 01 Jan 1991)
Talking With Myself (Radio 1 Session, 01 Jan 1991)
Electribe 101
Talking With Myself (Radio 1 Session, 01 Jan 1991)
