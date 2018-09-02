The Dinning Sisters were an American sisters singing group, active from 1941 to 1955.

The trio consisted of Ella Lucille "Lou" Dinning (September 29, 1920 – April 28, 2000), Jean Dinning (March 29, 1924 – February 22, 2011) and Virginia "Ginger" Dinning (March 29, 1924 – October 14, 2013). Jean and Ginger were twins.

Lucille left the group in 1946 to be replaced by Jayne Bundesen who stayed until 1952. Lucille was married to composer and pop artist Don Robertson. She made several recordings for Capitol Records as Lou Dinning including duets with her husband Don.