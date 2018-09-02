The Dinning Sisters
The Dinning Sisters
The Dinning Sisters Biography (Wikipedia)
The Dinning Sisters were an American sisters singing group, active from 1941 to 1955.
The trio consisted of Ella Lucille "Lou" Dinning (September 29, 1920 – April 28, 2000), Jean Dinning (March 29, 1924 – February 22, 2011) and Virginia "Ginger" Dinning (March 29, 1924 – October 14, 2013). Jean and Ginger were twins.
Lucille left the group in 1946 to be replaced by Jayne Bundesen who stayed until 1952. Lucille was married to composer and pop artist Don Robertson. She made several recordings for Capitol Records as Lou Dinning including duets with her husband Don.
The Dinning Sisters Tracks
Brazil
Brazil
Home On The Range
Home On The Range
You Are My Sunshine
You Are My Sunshine
Once In A While
Once In A While
TURN YOUR RADIO ON
TURN YOUR RADIO ON
Where Or When
Where Or When
Buttons And Bows
Buttons And Bows
Farther Along
Farther Along
The Harlem Sandman
The Harlem Sandman
