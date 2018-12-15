The TokensFormed 1955
The Tokens
1955
The Tokens Biography (Wikipedia)
The Tokens are an American male doo-wop-style vocal group and record production company group from Brooklyn, New York. They are known best for their chart-topping 1961 single, "The Lion Sleeps Tonight" (sample ).
The Tokens Tracks
The Lion Sleeps Tonight
The Lion Sleeps Tonight
He's In Town
He's In Town
Mbube
Mbube
Some People Sleep
Some People Sleep
Bwanina (Pretty Girl)
Bwanina (Pretty Girl)
Tonight I fell In Love
Tonight I fell In Love
Please Write
Please Write
She Lets Her Hair Down (Early In The Morning)
The Lion Sleeps Tonight (Notorious TRP Remix)
I'll Do My Crying Tomorrow
I'll Do My Crying Tomorrow
In the Jungle (the Lion Sleeps Tonight)
She Lets Her Hair Down
She Lets Her Hair Down
