Combustible Edison, founded in the early 1990s in Providence, Rhode Island, was one of several lounge music acts that led a brief resurgence of interest in the genre during the mid-1990s.

Unlike other bands with a more ironic take on the lounge scene, Combustible Edison took the music seriously and strove to add to what its members saw as a canon of works by Esquivel, Henry Mancini and Martin Denny. Said Trouser Press, "As the band that poured the first shot in the Cocktail Revolution, this Boston-area combo brought lounge music into the '90s — or, more accurately, transported tastemakers back to the suburbia of the '50s — with strikingly authentic interpretations of some of the most unauthentic sounds known to mankind".

The band ended in 1999.