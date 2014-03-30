Del CloseBorn 9 March 1934. Died 4 March 1999
Del Close
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1934-03-09
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/7f618dc4-d5ee-470d-a571-e536b7d69c5e
Del Close Biography (Wikipedia)
Del P. Close (March 9, 1934 – March 4, 1999) was an American actor, writer, and teacher who coached many of the best-known comedians and comic actors of the late twentieth century. In addition to a prolific acting career in television and film, he was considered a premier influence on modern improvisational theater. Close co-authored the book Truth in Comedy, which outlines techniques now common in longform improvisation, and describes the overall structure of "Harold", which remains a common frame for longer improvisational scenes.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Del Close Tracks
Sort by
Vocabulary Building (feat. John Brent)
Del Close
Vocabulary Building (feat. John Brent)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Vocabulary Building (feat. John Brent)
Last played on
Basic Hip (1959)
Del Close
Basic Hip (1959)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Basic Hip (1959)
Last played on
Del Close Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist