Framing Hanley
Framing Hanley
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/7f616512-e114-433f-86c1-4c8fe9f7fe2c
Framing Hanley Biography (Wikipedia)
Framing Hanley is an American rock band formed in Nashville, Tennessee in 2005. They released their first studio album in August 2007, titled The Moment.
The band has released a total of three studio albums till date[when?] and their cover for Lil Wayne's Lollipop has been the most successful of all songs on The Moment.[citation needed]
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Framing Hanley Tracks
Sort by
Lollipop
Framing Hanley
Lollipop
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Lollipop
Last played on
Framing Hanley Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist