Sissy WishBorn 17 October 1980
Sissy Wish
1980-10-17
Sissy Wish Biography (Wikipedia)
Siri Wålberg (born 17 October 1980 in Oppegård, Norway) is a Norwegian musical artist performing as Sissy Wish.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Sissy Wish Tracks
Float
