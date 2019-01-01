Kevin Bloody WilsonBorn 13 February 1947
Kevin Bloody Wilson
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1947-02-13
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/7f59fef0-82d2-4d1c-bdfb-cd29072b341d
Kevin Bloody Wilson Biography (Wikipedia)
Kevin Bloody Wilson (born Dennis Bryant on 13 February 1947 in Sydney, Australia) is an Australian musical comedian who performs comical songs with his heavy Australian English accent and often including sexual themes. Since 1984 he has released 21 albums.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Kevin Bloody Wilson Tracks
Sort by
Kevin Bloody Wilson Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist