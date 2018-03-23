Ricky Wilde (born Richard James Reginald Steven Smith, 6 November 1961, sometimes credited as Ricki Wilde) is a British songwriter, musician, record producer and brother of singer Kim Wilde, and son of the singer and actor, Marty Wilde.

At the age of eleven, Wilde was signed by record producer Jonathan King to King's UK record label, and released his first single in November 1972, called "I Am an Astronaut". King became his mentor and had great faith in Wilde and groomed him for stardom as the teenybopper star of 1973. The children's magazine Look-in featured Wilde and Donny Osmond on the cover in June 1973 with the headline "Is Ricky Wilde the new Donny?". Subsequent singles were "Do It Again, a Little Bit Slower", "I Wanna Go to a Disco" and "Teen Wave". However, the singles were not successful in the UK, although he was featured in youth magazines at the time and appeared with his father alongside eleven years old pop rival Darren Burn in BBC Television's Man Alive documentary film Twinkle Twinkle Little Star, made in July 1973. He had some hits in Scandinavia and Spain at the time.