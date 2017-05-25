Daphne OramBorn 31 December 1925. Died 5 January 2003
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p04r92fj.jpg
Daphne Oram (31 December 1925 – 5 January 2003) was a British composer and electronic musician. She was one of the first British composers to produce electronic sound and was a pioneer of musique concrete in the UK.
She was the creator of the Oramics technique for creating electronic sounds, co-founder of the BBC Radiophonic Workshop, and a central figure in the evolution of electronic music. Besides being a musical innovator, she was the first woman to direct an electronic music studio, the first woman to set up a personal electronic music studio and the first woman to design and construct an electronic musical instrument.
Daphne Oram Tracks
Still Point
Brociliande
Brociliande
Melodic Group Shapes 2
Melodic Group Shapes 2
Ascending and Descending Sequences of Varying Nature iii
Ascending and Descending Sequences of Varying Nature iii
Purple Dust
Purple Dust
Still Point
Amphitryon 38
Amphitryon 38
Rhythmic Variations I
Rhythmic Variations I
Ascending and Descending
Ascending and Descending
Rotolock
Rotolock
New Atlantis
New Atlantis
Studio Jinks (Excerpt)
Studio Jinks (Excerpt)
Still Point
Private Dreams and Public Nightmares
Private Dreams and Public Nightmares
Mermaid (Excerpt)
Mermaid (Excerpt)
Shell
Shell
Four Aspects
Four Aspects
Episode Metallic 1965
Episode Metallic 1965
Oramics Demonstration Tape 1969
Oramics Demonstration Tape 1969
Passacaglia
Passacaglia
Tumblewash
Tumblewash
For Granada - Oramics Demonstration - Electronic Sound Patterns
For Granada - Oramics Demonstration - Electronic Sound Patterns
Pompie Ballet (Excerpt)
Pompie Ballet (Excerpt)
Oddments (feat. Andrea Parker & Daz Quayle)
Oddments (feat. Andrea Parker & Daz Quayle)
2001 Effects Tape 1
2001 Effects Tape 1
New Atlantis (1963)
New Atlantis (1963)
Nestea
Nestea
Episode Metallic
Episode Metallic
Rockets in Ursa Major (Excerpt 2)
Rockets in Ursa Major (Excerpt 2)
Pompie Ballet
Pompie Ballet
Electronic Sound Patterns: Listen, Move & Dance Vol.3
Electronic Sound Patterns: Listen, Move & Dance Vol.3
Introduction / Power Tools / In Jazz Style / Rotolock
Introduction / Power Tools / In Jazz Style / Rotolock
