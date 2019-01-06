Lesley GoreBorn 2 May 1946. Died 16 February 2015
Lesley Gore
1946-05-02
Lesley Gore Biography (Wikipedia)
Lesley Sue Goldstein (May 2, 1946 – February 16, 2015), known professionally as Lesley Gore, was an American singer, songwriter, actress, and activist. At the age of 16 (in 1963) she recorded the pop hit "It's My Party", and followed it up with other hits including "Judy's Turn to Cry", "She's a Fool", "You Don't Own Me", "Maybe I Know" and "California Nights".
Gore also worked as an actress and composed songs with her brother, Michael Gore, for the 1980 film Fame, for which she was nominated for an Academy Award. She hosted an LGBT-oriented public television show, In the Life, on American TV in the 2000s, and was active until 2014.
Lesley Gore Tracks
It's My Party
It's My Party
It's My Party
Maybe I Know
Maybe I Know
Maybe I Know
I Won?t Love You Anymore (Sorry)
I Won?t Love You Anymore (Sorry)
I Won?t Love You Anymore (Sorry)
Leva Livet
Leva Livet
Leva Livet
You Don't Own Me
You Don't Own Me
You Don't Own Me
Sunshine Lollipops & Rainbows
Sunshine Lollipops & Rainbows
Sunshine Lollipops & Rainbows
