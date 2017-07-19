PrototypesFrench trio François Marché, Stéphane Bodin and Isabelle Le Doussal. Formed 2003
Prototypes
2003
Prototypes Biography (Wikipedia)
Prototypes are an indie rock band from France.
Pulse (Prototypes Remix)
Bad Company UK
Pulse (Prototypes Remix)
Pulse (Prototypes Remix)
Higher
Netsky
Higher
Higher
Higher (The Prototypes Remix)
Jauz
Higher (The Prototypes Remix)
Higher (The Prototypes Remix)
Higher (The Prototypes Remix)
Jauz
Higher (The Prototypes Remix)
Higher (The Prototypes Remix)
LRAD (The Prototypes Bootleg)
Knife Party
LRAD (The Prototypes Bootleg)
LRAD (The Prototypes Bootleg)
Hypercube
Prototypes
Hypercube
Hypercube
Humanoid
Prototypes
Humanoid
Humanoid
Humanoid
The Prototypes
Humanoid
Humanoid
LRAD (Prototypes Bootleg)
Knife Party
LRAD (Prototypes Bootleg)
LRAD (Prototypes Bootleg)
Pale Blue Dot
The Prototypes
Pale Blue Dot
Pale Blue Dot
Pale Blue Dot
The Prototypes
Pale Blue Dot
Pale Blue Dot
Pale Blue Dot
The Prototypes
Pale Blue Dot
Pale Blue Dot
Pale Blue Dot
The Prototypes
Pale Blue Dot
Pale Blue Dot
Lights
Viper & Prototypes
Lights
Lights
Suffocate
Prototypes
Suffocate
Suffocate
Just Bounce
Prototypes
Just Bounce
Just Bounce
Better Tomorrow
Prototypes
Better Tomorrow
Better Tomorrow
Abyss
Prototypes
Abyss
Abyss
Rage Within
Prototypes
Rage Within
Rage Within
Suffocate (2013)
Prototypes
Suffocate (2013)
Suffocate (2013)
Habitation
Prototypes
Habitation
Habitation
Blackout
Prototypes
Blackout
Blackout
Born To Rise
Prototypes
Born To Rise
Born To Rise
