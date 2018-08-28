Consort of London
Consort of London
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/classical2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/7f55bcea-a7a7-4f59-b4c9-77fc1e46fbe8
Consort of London Tracks
Sort by
Fantasia on 'Greensleeves'
Ralph Vaughan Williams
Fantasia on 'Greensleeves'
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p065xys0.jpglink
Fantasia on 'Greensleeves'
Last played on
Farewell Symphony - Finale
Jospeh Haydn & Consort of London
Farewell Symphony - Finale
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Farewell Symphony - Finale
Composer
Last played on
Brandenburg Concerto No 2 in F major, BWV 1047
Johann Sebastian Bach
Brandenburg Concerto No 2 in F major, BWV 1047
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfb5.jpglink
Brandenburg Concerto No 2 in F major, BWV 1047
Last played on
Adagio in G minor
Tomaso Giovanni Albinoni
Adagio in G minor
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Adagio in G minor
Director
Last played on
The Country Dance from Handels Water Music
George Frideric Handel
The Country Dance from Handels Water Music
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06ljmv1.jpglink
The Country Dance from Handels Water Music
Last played on
Trumpet Concert in E flat major, H VIIe 1
Joseph Haydn
Trumpet Concert in E flat major, H VIIe 1
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqkby.jpglink
Trumpet Concert in E flat major, H VIIe 1
Last played on
Consort of London Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist