Jakov Gotovac
1895-10-11
Jakov Gotovac Biography (Wikipedia)
Jakov Gotovac (11 October 1895 – 16 October 1982) was a Croatian composer and conductor of classical music. His comic opera, Ero s onoga svijeta (Ero the Joker), Croatia's best-known opera, was first performed in Zagreb in 1935.
The Balkan Song and Dance (Op.16)
The Balkan Song and Dance (Op.16)
Symphonic Dance 'Kolo', Op 12
Symphonic Dance 'Kolo', Op 12
Koleda, (folk rite in five parts)
Koleda, (folk rite in five parts)
The Bet, ('Two Scherzos')
The Bet, ('Two Scherzos')
Yesterday You Said to Me
Yesterday You Said to Me
Good Evening, o Honourable One
Good Evening, o Honourable One
Stone Maiden
Stone Maiden
Lament for a Calf, ('Two Songs of Miracle and Laughter)'
Lament for a Calf, ('Two Songs of Miracle and Laughter)'
Three Dalmatian Folksongs
Three Dalmatian Folksongs
Under the Lilac, ('Two Works for Male Chorus')
Under the Lilac, ('Two Works for Male Chorus')
Sweetheart's Offer, ('Three Choruses for Male Voices')
Sweetheart's Offer, ('Three Choruses for Male Voices')
Song of the Grain-Bearer, ('Songs of Eternal Sorrow')
Song of the Grain-Bearer, ('Songs of Eternal Sorrow')
To the Adriatic
To the Adriatic
Our Town
Our Town
Zvonimir's Ship
Zvonimir's Ship
