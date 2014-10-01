The Twilights1960s Australian rock and pop group. Formed 1964. Disbanded 1969
The Twilights
1964
The Twilights Biography (Wikipedia)
The Twilights were an Australian rock and pop music group of the mid- to late 1960s. Alongside their own career successes, they are also notable for the inclusion of vocalist Glenn Shorrock, who later fronted Axiom, Esperanto and Little River Band, and guitarist Terry Britten who went on to become an internationally successful songwriter and producer, and wrote major hits for artists such as Cliff Richard and Tina Turner.
The Twilights Tracks
There's A Girl In The Corner
The Twilights
There's A Girl In The Corner
There's A Girl In The Corner
What's Wrong With The Way I Live
The Twilights
What's Wrong With The Way I Live
What's Wrong With The Way I Live
