Two Hours Traffic was a Canadian indie rock band, based in Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island. They are named after a line in the prologue to Shakespeare’s Romeo and Juliet. Although often described as the band that Halifax guitarist Joel Plaskett took "under his wing", they have increasingly become known as purveyors of original, well-crafted power pop songs. Critics draw comparisons to 1970s power pop band Big Star, but the band members tend to cite Nick Lowe as a prime influence. The band's achievements include a nomination for the Polaris Music Prize in 2008 for the album Little Jabs. In 2013, the band performed on their final tour, disbanding afterward.