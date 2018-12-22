Jaroslav KrčekBorn 22 April 1939
Jaroslav Krček
1939-04-22
Jaroslav Krček Biography (Wikipedia)
Jaroslav Krček (born 22 April 1939) is a Czech radio producer, conductor, inventor of musical instruments and composer of classical and folk music.
Jaroslav Krček Tracks
Hopsa pacholatko; Hejej, nynej
Traditional Czech, Josef Krcek, Jarmila Mihalokova, Iuventus Orchestra, Musica Bohemica & Jaroslav Krček
Hopsa pacholatko; Hejej, nynej
Hopsa pacholatko; Hejej, nynej
Composer
Music Arranger
Singer
Choir
Last played on
Hopsa pacholatko - Hajej, nynej
Traditional, Josef Krcek, Jarmila Mihalikova, Iuventus Paedgaogica Female Chorus, Musica Bohemica & Jaroslav Krček
Hopsa pacholatko - Hajej, nynej
Hopsa pacholatko - Hajej, nynej
Composer
Music Arranger
Singer
Choir
Last played on
The Bells are Chiming for the Mass
Urban Trad
The Bells are Chiming for the Mass
The Bells are Chiming for the Mass
Last played on
Concerto Grosso In D Major Op.3`1
Francesco Geminiani
Concerto Grosso In D Major Op.3`1
Concerto Grosso In D Major Op.3`1
Last played on
