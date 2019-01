Minmini (born P. J. Rosily, 12 August 1970) is a South Indian film playback singer. She is best remembered for the song "Chinna Chinna Aasai" from Roja, the debut work of film composer A. R. Rahman. Though she is from Kerala, most of her memorable songs are in Tamil, most of them composed by Ilaiyaraaja and A. R. Rahman. Her hit Malayalam songs include "Souparnikamritha" from Kizhakkunarum Pakshi, "Oonjal Urangi", and "Neelaraavi" from Kudumbasametham. She has lent her voice to hit songs from films including Enga Thambi (1993), Karuththamma (1994), and Thevar Magan (1992). She made a comeback in 2015 with the song "Kanmaniye" from Mili.