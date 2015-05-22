TeflonJamaican reggae artist
Teflon
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/7f4aa864-4b69-4448-81ca-bc909c221dcc
Teflon Tracks
Sort by
Mi Nuh See Dem
Teflon
Mi Nuh See Dem
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Mi Nuh See Dem
Last played on
Dem Say
Teflon
Dem Say
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Dem Say
Last played on
Underfeet
Teflon
Underfeet
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Underfeet
Last played on
Teflon Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist