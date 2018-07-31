Rafael Hernández MarínPuerto Rican songwriter & multi-instrumentalist. Born 24 October 1892. Died 11 December 1965
Rafael Hernández Marín
Rafael Hernández Marín (October 24, 1892 – December 11, 1965) was a Puerto Rican songwriter, author of hundreds of popular songs in the Latin American repertoire. He specialized in Puerto Rican styles such as the canción, bolero and guaracha. Among his most famous compositions are "Lamento borincano", "Capullito de alhelí", "Campanitas de cristal", "Cachita", "Silencio", "El cumbanchero", "Ausencia" and "Perfume de gardenias".
